LUCKY SCRATCH! Mountain Grove man scratches $1 million prize

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A Mountain Grove man recently won a $1 million prize from a Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket.

Missouri Lottery says Dale Robertson purchased a $10 Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket that turned into a $1 million win. The winning “$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” ticket was purchased at Country Mart, 1901 W. 19th St., in Mountain Grove.

Robertson’s $1 million win makes Robertson the 147th million-dollar-plus Scratchers winner and the 551st Missouri Lottery-made millionaire overall, according to Missouri Lottery. It adds to more than $5.7 million won by players in combined Wright and Texas Counties in the last fiscal year.

