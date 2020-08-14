Advertisement

Missouri man accused in death of two Wisconsin men disputes two charges

FILE - An undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland &amp;quot;Joey&amp;quot; Nelson. Nelson is seeking a new judge and a change of venue for his trial on charges that he killed two brothers from Wisconsin. An attorney for Nelson filed the motions Monday, May 4, 2020, during a hearing that was held via Zoom. Nelson faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges in the deaths of Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 34, of Shawano County, Wis. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) - Attorneys for a Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers are seeking to have two charges against him dropped.

Garland Nelson, of Braymer, is charged with killing Nicholas and Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, in July 2019. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys wrote in a court motion that two charges of abandoning a corpse filed against Nelson should be dropped. They argue a person charged with murder cannot also be charged with abandoning the corpse of the alleged murder victim without violating his constitutional rights.

Prosecutors argue Nelson could have followed Missouri law by anonymously reporting where the brothers’ bodies were located.

