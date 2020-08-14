Advertisement

Missouri police captain helps bring doghouse to puppy

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC/CNN) - While on duty, a police captain struck up a conversation with a little girl that led to a promise that non-profit helped to fulfill.

Captain Danny Graves met a little girl and her puppy named Kristof while responding to a homicide in the neighborhood.

The girl was struggling with all the police activity in the area and her conversation with officers led to a promise.

“I made her a promise that I was going to bring her a dog house,” Graves said.

He called a local non-profit, Chain of Hope, to help.

“We brough a dog house. We bought an indoor crate so they can get the puppy inside,” Kate Quigley with Chain of Hope said

Chain of Hope also gave the family dog toys, dog food and a couple of stuffed animals.

Graves said that while “the system fails in many directions, it’s all about conflict resolution” by talking and working things out.

“The way they were imaging them is not correct...we got people that are working with the community just like this here,” the girl’s grandmother, Loren Troutt, said.

A conversation that started as a way to comfort a little girl made a puppy a little more comfortable, too.

Copyright 2020 KMBC via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

National

Hospital staff creates wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancé, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19. After finding out about their engagement, hospital staff wanted to do something special.

National

Funeral held for 5-year-old shot and killed while playing outside in N.C.

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, said Cannon was just riding his bike when police say a neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, walked up and shot Cannon in the head.

National

Suspect arrested in death of 4-year-old shot while sleeping at home

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to court documents, Ryson Ellis drove to the Citadel Apartments in the early morning hours of June 29 and shot into the apartment where Legend was sleeping.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Toasty and (mainly) dry this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 3 hours ago
Josephine is just barely holding on to its tropical storm status as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

Iran, Turkey lash out at UAE over agreement with Israel

Updated: 6 hours ago
The agreement would make the UAE the first Gulf Arab state — and the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan — to have full diplomatic ties with Israel.

National

President Trump blasts the mail-in voting process, critics say he's causing havoc on democracy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Trump keeps blasting the mail-in voting process, critics say he's causing havoc on democracy.