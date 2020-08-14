On Your Side: Check is in the mail from 2017 free cruise robocall lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It pays to watch On Your Side. We really mean that.

You might remember three years ago we told you about this class action lawsuit, concerning free cruise offers and robocalls.

Checks are in the mail.

Resort Marketing Group made calls on behalf of cruises, like Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corporation. Some calls were made to numbers registered on the Do Not Call List.

Resort Marketing Group paid $12,000,000.

It was originally reported you might get up to $900. Well here’s what happened. More than 250,000 valid claims were filed. So the pieces of the pie got pretty small. Customers are getting a $25 check.

Vicky Woolery says that’s extra money in her pocket.

“That’s okay. You know the fact it paid anything at all just makes me know it does work. I never heard of anyone getting anything for being on the No Call List, and now I can tell everyone it’s a good idea,” she said.

You can’t file a claim anymore, but we keep posted on consumer class action lawsuits.

