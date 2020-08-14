Advertisement

On Your Side: Check is in the mail from 2017 free cruise robocall lawsuit

free cruise settlement check
free cruise settlement check(settlement check)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It pays to watch On Your Side. We really mean that.

You might remember three years ago we told you about this class action lawsuit, concerning free cruise offers and robocalls.

Robocall lawsuit

Checks are in the mail.

Resort Marketing Group made calls on behalf of cruises, like Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corporation. Some calls were made to numbers registered on the Do Not Call List.

Resort Marketing Group paid $12,000,000.

Settlement website

It was originally reported you might get up to $900. Well here’s what happened. More than 250,000 valid claims were filed. So the pieces of the pie got pretty small. Customers are getting a $25 check.

Vicky Woolery says that’s extra money in her pocket.

“That’s okay. You know the fact it paid anything at all just makes me know it does work. I never heard of anyone getting anything for being on the No Call List, and now I can tell everyone it’s a good idea,” she said.

You can’t file a claim anymore, but we keep posted on consumer class action lawsuits.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stellar Weather on the Horizon

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Goodwill Excel Centers in Missouri, including Springfield, to start 2020-21 school year with virtual learning

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Goodwill Excel Centers located in Springfield, St. Louis, Poplar Bluff and Columbia will start the first team of the 2020-21 school year virtually on Monday, August 17.

News

Spike in symptoms of mental health and suicidal thoughts for young adults, experts say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The changes to the upcoming school year due to the coronavirus pandemic can take a toll on a student’s mental health. The executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness here in Springfield, Stephanie Appleby, says young adults can experience more symptoms of anxiety and depression because so much of this year is unknown.

News

$20,000 worth of trees stolen from the Bonsai Guy plant shop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Bonsai Guy on West Walnut had nearly $20,000 worth of trees stolen in the last month now he's pleading to whoever stole them to bring them back.

Latest News

Local

COVID Go Bags: A new way to prep MSU students for possible quarantines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The idea has popped up on Facebook groups and other types of social media, it’s called a “COVID Go Bag,” and it is the latest way some parents are trying to prepare their college students for the fall semester.

Local

Judge denies request for TRO on Branson’s face covering ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland and Joey Schneider
A Taney County judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Branson’s face covering ordinance.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns donors to check charities in light of Beirut explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on the best way to donate and help Beirut after last week's explosion.

News

Walmart to extend hours to 10 p.m. for thousands of stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
More than 4,000 Walmart stores will extend hours to 10 p.m. starting Monday, August 17.

News

We Stand With Harrison Against Racism Rally held on square

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dozens of people stood in solidarity in downtown Harrison rallying to bring the community together and stand united against racism.

News

Construction edges closer to finishing on State Highway 160 between Springfield and Willard

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.