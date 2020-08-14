Ozark School District: Nearly 25 staff members in quarantine amid COVID-19 pandemic

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 25 staff members from the Ozark School District are in quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district announced Thursday.

The school district sent out a letter Thursday saying the staff members “are on quarantine for a variety of reasons.”

“With a staff of almost 1,000 employees this is to be expected. Please note that 25 people on quarantine does not equal 25 COVID cases,” the district announced in the letter.

The Ozark School District says its communicating with each staff member in quarantine and the Christian County Health Department regarding the specifics of each situation.

“I am not saying this to alarm anyone. I want to be open and honest with all of you as we move forward. I would like to applaud our staff members for looking out for the safety of their colleagues,” said Ozark School District Superintendent Chris Bauman in the letter.

