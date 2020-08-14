Advertisement

Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar

Donna Grabowski, 41, (left) and Roland Grabowski, 42, (right) is shown in an undated photo provided by the Collin County, Texas Government. They were jailed on felony charges including evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after Texas sheriff's deputies found their infant son dead in a bucket of tar in Princeton, Texas.
Donna Grabowski, 41, (left) and Roland Grabowski, 42, (right) is shown in an undated photo provided by the Collin County, Texas Government. They were jailed on felony charges including evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after Texas sheriff's deputies found their infant son dead in a bucket of tar in Princeton, Texas.(Collin County Texas Government via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna and Roland Grabowski late Saturday in a Dallas suburb. A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says they refused to cooperate with investigators looking into a report of the 1-week-old’s death.

Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas.

They are being held on bond.

A lawyer for Donna Grabowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Judge denies request for TRO on Branson’s face covering ordinance

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland and Joey Schneider
A Taney County judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Branson’s face covering ordinance.

National

Georgia deputy reunites with jail inmates who saved his life

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The three men were praised in late July for alerting officials at the Gwinnett County jail when a deputy became unconscious and fell.

National

Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns donors to check charities in light of Beirut explosion

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on the best way to donate and help Beirut after last week's explosion.

National Politics

Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Latest News

News

Walmart to extend hours to 10 p.m. for thousands of stores

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
More than 4,000 Walmart stores will extend hours to 10 p.m. starting Monday, August 17.

News

We Stand With Harrison Against Racism Rally held on square

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dozens of people stood in solidarity in downtown Harrison rallying to bring the community together and stand united against racism.

News

Construction edges closer to finishing on State Highway 160 between Springfield and Willard

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Firefighters battle wildfire in 3 states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Firefighters battle large wildfires California, Oregon, and Colorado.

News

USPS Official: Get Missouri mail-in votes in week before election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. Postal Service official is warning Missourians to send in their mail-in ballots at least a week before the election to ensure they’ll be counted.