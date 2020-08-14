Advertisement

Rural school districts add extra internet hotspots before school year starts

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Out in Clever finding a WIFI connection can be tricky.

”Because all of the hills and valleys and trying to get reliable WIFI. Even if you hand out a hotspot to every student would still be problematic in some areas,” said Clever School District Superintendent, Benjy Fenske.

So with the new school year approaching, the Clever School District’s Superintendent says the district added five external hotspots to its buildings.

”Any student and their parent can come up here into the parking lot and access WIFI directly from their car. There are two hotspots here in front of the buildings and three additional hotspots on the K-8th campus,” said Fenske.

Each WIFI can have sixty students on at a time. The superintendent said not only will this help out the 147 students who are learning remotely but also the students in the classroom because they use laptops and iPads too. It will also be there just incase the entire district would have to learn virtually due to the Coronavirus.

”Each day may give us a new set of requirements and we have people here at Clever who are prepared to handle this situation and they are wonderful professionals who just love their kids,” said Fenske.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health leaders, bars express concerns as college students head back to Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Christine Morton reports.

News

Alford Plea leaves family one step closer to justice five years after deadly crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
Alford Plea means Howell County family is one step closer to justice five years after deadly crash

Local

Health leaders, bars express concerns as college students head back to Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
It's that time again, college students are slowly moving back to campus. But it lands in the middle of a pandemic, causing concerns among our health leaders that college nightlife could add to our rising coronavirus cases.

Local

Ozark School District: Nearly 25 staff members in quarantine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Nearly 25 staff members from the Ozark School District are in quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district announced Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals to promote top prospect Dylan Carlson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Dylan Carlson gets his call to the big league roster for this weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox.

News

Kansas City extends state of emergency, mask mandate into January 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Kansas City, Missouri has extended an emergency order that requires people in city limits to wear face coverings while indoors in public places.

News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield, man shot after forcing way into house

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield police investigate an afternoon shooting in northwest Springfield.

Local

Kansas City man arrested, charged in boy’s death that sparked federal task force

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 4-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy whose killing sparked a federal anti-crime task force that has sent hundreds of federal agents to several cities to fight violent crime.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports rise in COVID-19 cases, concerned about gatherings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Health leaders reported a record daily high of 95 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday of this week, attributing in large part to outbreaks at the Greene Co. jail and area senior care facilities.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two More Warm Days Then Cooler

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.