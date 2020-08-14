Rural school districts add extra internet hotspots before school year starts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Out in Clever finding a WIFI connection can be tricky.

”Because all of the hills and valleys and trying to get reliable WIFI. Even if you hand out a hotspot to every student would still be problematic in some areas,” said Clever School District Superintendent, Benjy Fenske.

So with the new school year approaching, the Clever School District’s Superintendent says the district added five external hotspots to its buildings.

”Any student and their parent can come up here into the parking lot and access WIFI directly from their car. There are two hotspots here in front of the buildings and three additional hotspots on the K-8th campus,” said Fenske.

Each WIFI can have sixty students on at a time. The superintendent said not only will this help out the 147 students who are learning remotely but also the students in the classroom because they use laptops and iPads too. It will also be there just incase the entire district would have to learn virtually due to the Coronavirus.

”Each day may give us a new set of requirements and we have people here at Clever who are prepared to handle this situation and they are wonderful professionals who just love their kids,” said Fenske.

