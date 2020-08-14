Springfield football teams take safety precautions as they finish the first week of practice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield high schools have started football practice for the year and coaches are making sure players are being safe on and off the field.

On the field last year, protecting the quarterback was key on the field.

This year, it’s protecting the team off the field too.

Kickapoo started practice this week and when they’re not running drills or plays, masks are on.

“Between me and the rest of the coaching staff in between every drill we get everything sprayed down,” Nate Thomas, the Head Coach at Kickapoo says. “[We] make sure it’s all disinfected and get the kid’s hands before they leave.”

And the game plan after they leave the field is clear.

“I think they have put your mask on and get away from each other tattooed on their brains right now because I think us coaches have said it about a thousand times,” Thomas adds.

A sick teammate could sacrifice a season and this is a year Kickapoo doesn’t want to chance it.

Especially because the team has lots of seniors.

“We have a bunch of experience playing varsity so I think we can put it together and be really good this year,” Kevin Wards, a senior at Kickapoo says.

And while some might find the masks an inconvenience now, these athletes will do whatever it takes to get to kick off on August 28th.

“This is their chance to get out there and get away from everything else. This is a lot of these guys release,” Thomas says.

“This is their family for a lot of them. So it’s really important for them to have this opportunity. That’s why we’re harping on them every day. You got to keep the mask on. You got to do everything you can.”

Whatever surprises chiefs bring to the field this season, their number one trick play comes with the least risk. Masks on the sidelines and off the field.

