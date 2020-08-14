St. Louis Cardinals to promote top prospect Dylan Carlson

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - When the St. Louis Cardinals return to action this weekend, their top prospect will officially be joining them.

Dylan Carlson gets his call to the big league roster for this weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, confirmed the promotion Thursday.

Carlson, a 21-year-old outfielder, is one of the Cardinals’ highest-touted prospects in years, ranked the 10th best MLB prospect by Baseball America ahead of the 2020 campaign. He split his 2019 minor league campaign with the Springfield Cardinals and Memphis Redbirds.

The switch-hitting phenom took home 2019 Texas League Player of the Year honors for last year’s strong performance, which included a .292 batting average, 26 home runs and 68 RBI between his stints in Springfield and Memphis.

The Cardinals haven’t played since July 30 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, postponing 13 games. The Cardinals were originally scheduled to start the series Friday, but are now set for a doubleheader Saturday against the White Sox.

Four others from the Springfield taxi squad, including Seth Elledge, John Nogowski, Ricardo Sanchez and Rob Kaminsky, are expected to join for this weekend’s series. Some players will travel via bus while others will arrive to Chicago in rental cars, according to Mozeliak.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.