Advertisement

St. Louis Cardinals to promote top prospect Dylan Carlson

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson in 2019.
St. Louis Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson in 2019.(Photo courtesy Mark Harrell)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - When the St. Louis Cardinals return to action this weekend, their top prospect will officially be joining them.

Dylan Carlson gets his call to the big league roster for this weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, confirmed the promotion Thursday.

Carlson, a 21-year-old outfielder, is one of the Cardinals’ highest-touted prospects in years, ranked the 10th best MLB prospect by Baseball America ahead of the 2020 campaign. He split his 2019 minor league campaign with the Springfield Cardinals and Memphis Redbirds.

The switch-hitting phenom took home 2019 Texas League Player of the Year honors for last year’s strong performance, which included a .292 batting average, 26 home runs and 68 RBI between his stints in Springfield and Memphis.

The Cardinals haven’t played since July 30 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, postponing 13 games. The Cardinals were originally scheduled to start the series Friday, but are now set for a doubleheader Saturday against the White Sox.

Four others from the Springfield taxi squad, including Seth Elledge, John Nogowski, Ricardo Sanchez and Rob Kaminsky, are expected to join for this weekend’s series. Some players will travel via bus while others will arrive to Chicago in rental cars, according to Mozeliak.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri schools allowed to select an ‘alternative fall sports season’ to be played in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
MSHSAA says schools will be allowed to opt into an 'alternative fall sports season' to be played in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The traditional fall sports season has not been canceled at this time.

Sports

Newest MLS team named: St. Louis City SC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis SC when it debuts in 2023, team officials announced Thursday.

Sports

REPORTS: Chiefs agree to multi-year contract extension with Travis Kelce

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have agreed to a long-term extension, according to multiple reports.

Sports

Horvat scores twice, Canucks beat Blues 5-2 in series opener

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Game 2 is set for Friday night.

Latest News

Sports

Salvador Perez has 3 more hits, hot Royals beat Reds 5-4

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Royals have won five out of six, walking that tightrope much of the time. Kansas City has already played eight one-run games, going 3-5.

News

No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
The Masters, known as much for the roars as the raw beauty of Augusta National, will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators.

News

Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The two Chiefs wide receivers have traded barbs about their speed ever since Hardman was chosen in the second round of last year's draft.

News

Hundreds to gather in Springfield for Sports Commissions Awards

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Hundreds of people are set to gather at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield Monday for the Sports Commission awards, which will be the first banquet at the convention center since March.

News

Chiefs star Mahomes having 2020 nobody will soon forget

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
Patrick Mahomes might be having the best year of anyone.

News

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State All-America running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama running back Najee Harris and numerous other players from Florida State to Oregon posted a graphic on social media with #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited.