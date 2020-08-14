USPS Official: Get Missouri mail-in votes in week before election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A U.S. Postal Service official is warning Missourians to send in their mail-in ballots at least a week before the election to ensure they’ll be counted.

Postal Service official Thomas Marshall told Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft last month that the service might not be able to return all mail-in ballots to election officials by Nov. 3.

Missouri requires mail ballots to arrive by Election Day for them to be counted. Marshall says Missouri should encourage voters to mail ballots no later than Oct. 27.

Election authorities expect a big increase in mail-in ballots this year because of coronavirus concerns.

