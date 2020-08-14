Advertisement

Walmart to extend hours to 10 p.m. for thousands of stores

Walmart
Walmart(MGN)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, Walmart will extend its store hours for thousands of locations.

According to Walmart.com, more than 4,000 stores will extend hours to 10 p.m. starting Monday, August 17.

In mid-March, stores nationwide were ordered to close by 8:30 p.m. to limit the spread of COVID-19. Most of the company’s 4,700 locations will be allowed to increase their hours by 90 minutes.

Walmart has also responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with mask requirements for employees and customers. Stores will continue to host senior shopping hours every Tuesday, allowing seniors 60 years or older to shop one hour before the store opens.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$20,000 worth of trees stolen from the Bonsai Guy plant shop

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Bonsai Guy on West Walnut had nearly $20,000 worth of trees stolen in the last month now he's pleading to whoever stole them to bring them back.

Local

Judge denies request for TRO on Branson’s face covering ordinance

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland and Joey Schneider
A Taney County judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Branson’s face covering ordinance.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns donors to check charities in light of Beirut explosion

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on the best way to donate and help Beirut after last week's explosion.

News

We Stand With Harrison Against Racism Rally held on square

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dozens of people stood in solidarity in downtown Harrison rallying to bring the community together and stand united against racism.

Latest News

News

Construction edges closer to finishing on State Highway 160 between Springfield and Willard

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

USPS Official: Get Missouri mail-in votes in week before election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. Postal Service official is warning Missourians to send in their mail-in ballots at least a week before the election to ensure they’ll be counted.

Local

Alamo Drafthouse announces safety procedures, expecting to reopen next Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Springfield shared a video Friday explaining safety procedures and plans for reopening.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,500 new cases; Arkansas sees decline in active cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Arkansas extends public health emergency, announces guidance for school sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that he signed an executive order to extend the state’s public health emergency order for 60 days.