Walmart to extend hours to 10 p.m. for thousands of stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, Walmart will extend its store hours for thousands of locations.

According to Walmart.com, more than 4,000 stores will extend hours to 10 p.m. starting Monday, August 17.

In mid-March, stores nationwide were ordered to close by 8:30 p.m. to limit the spread of COVID-19. Most of the company’s 4,700 locations will be allowed to increase their hours by 90 minutes.

Walmart has also responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with mask requirements for employees and customers. Stores will continue to host senior shopping hours every Tuesday, allowing seniors 60 years or older to shop one hour before the store opens.

