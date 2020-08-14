We Stand With Harrison Against Racism Rally held on square

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Community leaders and people who live in Harrison were out on the downtown square spreading the word that they’re taking a united stand against racism.

"It's really a sweet event here to just be a time where we can all come together and say 'We represent our community in a much more positive light than is often portrayed,'" said Layne Ragsdale, the public information officer for the Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations.

Some would say Harrison has had a bad reputation.

“The history of a lot of towns within the South, things that have happened way in the past, have caused others to believe them to be less than welcoming to minorities,” said Kevin Cheri, with the Task Force.

But Cheri said that’s far from what the city is.

He knows Harrison as a place of love and acceptance.

”As a minority within the community, I’m quite proud of the efforts that many are making to try to get that point across,” Cheri said.

The Task Force was formed back in 2003 to show Harrison is a welcoming home to people of all races.

”To try to dispel what has been unfortunately a reputation that has been spread over time by other things and reasons we can’t always explain,” Cheri said.

This event on the square was a non-partisan, non-divisive rally just to say love not hate makes Harrison great.

”We’ve got the positive signs out, the people coming to just say that we reject the idea that Harrison is a racist community, and we wanted to show the other side of our community,” Ragsdale said.

For more on what the Task Force does in the community, you can go to their Facebook page.

