Advertisement

We Stand With Harrison Against Racism Rally held on square

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Community leaders and people who live in Harrison were out on the downtown square spreading the word that they’re taking a united stand against racism.

"It's really a sweet event here to just be a time where we can all come together and say 'We represent our community in a much more positive light than is often portrayed,'" said Layne Ragsdale, the public information officer for the Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations.

Some would say Harrison has had a bad reputation.

“The history of a lot of towns within the South, things that have happened way in the past, have caused others to believe them to be less than welcoming to minorities,” said Kevin Cheri, with the Task Force.

But Cheri said that’s far from what the city is. 

He knows Harrison as a place of love and acceptance.

”As a minority within the community, I’m quite proud of the efforts that many are making to try to get that point across,” Cheri said.

The Task Force was formed back in 2003 to show Harrison is a welcoming home to people of all races.

”To try to dispel what has been unfortunately a reputation that has been spread over time by other things and reasons we can’t always explain,” Cheri said.

This event on the square was a non-partisan, non-divisive rally just to say love not hate makes Harrison great.

”We’ve got the positive signs out, the people coming to just say that we reject the idea that Harrison is a racist community, and we wanted to show the other side of our community,” Ragsdale said.

For more on what the Task Force does in the community, you can go to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$20,000 worth of trees stolen from the Bonsai Guy plant shop

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Bonsai Guy on West Walnut had nearly $20,000 worth of trees stolen in the last month now he's pleading to whoever stole them to bring them back.

Local

Judge denies request for TRO on Branson’s face covering ordinance

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland and Joey Schneider
A Taney County judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Branson’s face covering ordinance.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns donors to check charities in light of Beirut explosion

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on the best way to donate and help Beirut after last week's explosion.

News

Walmart to extend hours to 10 p.m. for thousands of stores

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
More than 4,000 Walmart stores will extend hours to 10 p.m. starting Monday, August 17.

Latest News

News

Construction edges closer to finishing on State Highway 160 between Springfield and Willard

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

USPS Official: Get Missouri mail-in votes in week before election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. Postal Service official is warning Missourians to send in their mail-in ballots at least a week before the election to ensure they’ll be counted.

Local

Alamo Drafthouse announces safety procedures, expecting to reopen next Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Springfield shared a video Friday explaining safety procedures and plans for reopening.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,500 new cases; Arkansas sees decline in active cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Arkansas extends public health emergency, announces guidance for school sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that he signed an executive order to extend the state’s public health emergency order for 60 days.