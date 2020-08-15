Advertisement

1.8 million masks being sent to Missouri schools, Gov. Parson says

Gov. Parson announces 1.8 million cloth masks will be distributed to Missouri schools.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri schools will receive 1.8 million cloth masks from the state ahead of the new school year, Gov. Parson announced Saturday.

Parson says the masks are provided through the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency to help schools with PPE procurement.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and SEMA are working with schools on mask distribution and delivery, according to Gov. Parson.

For KY3′s Back-To-School guide, which includes reopening plans around the Ozarks, click here.

