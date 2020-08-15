1.8 million masks being sent to Missouri schools, Gov. Parson says
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri schools will receive 1.8 million cloth masks from the state ahead of the new school year, Gov. Parson announced Saturday.
Parson says the masks are provided through the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency to help schools with PPE procurement.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and SEMA are working with schools on mask distribution and delivery, according to Gov. Parson.
