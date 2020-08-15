1.8 million masks being sent to Missouri schools, Gov. Parson says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri schools will receive 1.8 million cloth masks from the state ahead of the new school year, Gov. Parson announced Saturday.

Parson says the masks are provided through the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency to help schools with PPE procurement.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and SEMA are working with schools on mask distribution and delivery, according to Gov. Parson.

We are providing 1.8 million cloth masks via @MoSEMA_ to help schools with PPE procurement. This week, @MOEducation & SEMA continued working with schools on mask distribution and delivery. pic.twitter.com/VKC1fX3WDq — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 15, 2020

