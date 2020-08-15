Advertisement

BACK-TO-SCHOOL GUIDE: List of reopening plans, district town halls around the Ozarks

By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several schools around the Ozarks prepare for return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening plans vary for many schools around southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Some schools are planning a full return to in-person classes under CDC guidance to reduce the spread of the virus. Others are transitioning with virtual instruction.

KY3′s Back-To-School guide includes a list of reopening plans for several school districts around the Ozarks, in addition to links to virtual town halls held by multiple districts.

Check back for updates to the list:

SPRINGFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS

NIXA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

WAYNESVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

OZARK SCHOOL DISTRICT

REPUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

BRANSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

LEBANON SCHOOL DISTRICT

WILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS

CAMDENTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

CASSVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

MARSHFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOLIVAR SCHOOL DISTRICT

HARRISON SCHOOL DISTRICT (ARK.)

WEST PLAINS SCHOOL DISTRICT

MONETT SCHOOL DISTRICT

LOGAN-ROGERSVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

BUFFALO SCHOOL DISTRICT

MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT (ARK.)

BERRYVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT (ARK.)

AVA SCHOOL DISTRICT

