City of Morrisville, Mo. under boil order after water main break

Water main break in Morrisville, Missouri.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Morrisville, Missouri is under a boil order until further notice after a water main break late Friday afternoon.

Mayor Dustin Kessler says people should boil their drinking and cooking water through the weekend.

Kessler doesn’t expect tests on the city’s water back until next week to determine whether it’s safe to drink.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

