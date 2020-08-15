Car pulled from ditch after crash near Crystal Cave in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A car has been pulled from a ditch off Highway KK near Crystal Cave north of Springfield.

Authorities say around 8 a.m. Saturday, the driver lost control before rolling into the ditch. However, the car did not roll into the Little Sac River.

Police say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

