Cyclists participate in 2020 CAN CAN Ride

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Although cycling has been an extremely popular sport during this pandemic, many of the popular rides have had to cancel this summer due to the pandemic.

However, the annual Can-Can Ride was able to stay on track with its date and mission.

Saturday morning, hundreds of cyclists participated in the fourth annual Can-Can Ride to raise money for the Ozarks Food Harvest. The event kicked off at Graceway Baptist Church in Springfield.

Organizer and sponsor Randy Fry said they had to make a few modifications for the safety of participants.

“During normal years, a catered lunch is available for cyclists,” explained Fry. “Due to the pandemic this year, we are distributing a $10 gift certificate cyclist can use anytime.”

Randy said cyclists had the option of wearing a mask and were able to social distance while riding.

For information on the 2020 Can-Can Ride, click here.

For information on the Ozarks Food Harvest, click here.

