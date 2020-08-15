Advertisement

Discovery Center starting center to help Springfield parents with upcoming school year

By Christine Morton
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield schools are offering students up to two days a week of instruction in the classroom, leaving many parents are worried about childcare.

The Discovery Center is giving parents a new option in response. It’s rushing to turn an old college building on Sunshine Street into a learning center for Springfield students.

Walking through the halls of what used to be Everest College, is like a blast from the past. You can find writing still on whiteboards and pictures still hanging on the wall. But it’s now under transformation for another purpose.

Rob Blevins is the Executive Director for the Discovery Center, which is leasing this space to help Springfield Public Schools parents who need somewhere for their children to go on days they will be virtually learning.

“We have also saved 40 spots in our program for Springfield Public Schools families, the faculty and staff there so as they figure out there home situations are going to need to be how they can accommodate that and how we can accommodate their needs,” said Blevins.

There are 14 classrooms with enough space for up to 280 kids a day.

“We will have a big TV for the instructor to use if there is something they need to dissect together, as a class that other people are struggling on or additional information on one of our programs that we are putting on,” said Blevins.

Blevins says he and his staff will be following safety protocols to make sure everyone remains healthy while at the center.

“This team that’s going to be doing this they have put in over 100 thousand hours in childcare, and we have come up with a lot of best practices when it comes to how long this solution needs to sit before it kills the virus,” said Blevins.

While the lease is for five months, Blevins says how long they stay open depends on when Springfield decides to go back to all in-person learning.

“It could potentially go into next summer, we just don’t know. Every time you think you know something, you don’t. I’s just kinda how it goes right now, so we aren’t counting any chickens right now,” said Blevins.

Students will be required to wear masks in the classroom. The cost is $125 per week, per child, but some scholarships are available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Plains football holds practice for parents and addresses questions ahead of season

Updated: 7 minutes ago
West Plains football answers parents' questions ahead of season at scrimmage.

Sports

Blues strike late for overtime, but drop second straight to Canucks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime Friday night to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the defending champion St. Louis Blues and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.

Local

Judge denies request for TRO on Branson’s face covering ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland and Joey Schneider
A Taney County judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Branson’s face covering ordinance.

Local

City of Morrisville, Mo. under boil order after water main break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Morrisville, Missouri is under a boil order until further notice after a water main break late Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Virus infection rates up in Taney County, other rural Missouri counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus infections increased at a higher rate in several rural Missouri counties over the past two weeks compared to the state’s major metropolitan areas.

News

Local businessman deals with personal and office COVID battle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
He once thought the coronavirus was no worse than the flu but a local businessman is now wanting to get the word out that COVID-19 is serious business.

Sports

Cardinals coach Willie McGee opts out; St. Louis gets 6 doubleheaders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals coach Willie McGee has opted out of being with the team for the rest of the season while Major League Baseball announced Friday several doubleheaders to make up for games St. Louis has missed because of the coronavirus.

News

LaTour Advisory Group discusses COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

BBB Warning of Beirut Donations

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stellar Weather on the Horizon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.