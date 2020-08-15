Discovery Center starting center to help Springfield parents with upcoming school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield schools are offering students up to two days a week of instruction in the classroom, leaving many parents are worried about childcare.

The Discovery Center is giving parents a new option in response. It’s rushing to turn an old college building on Sunshine Street into a learning center for Springfield students.

Walking through the halls of what used to be Everest College, is like a blast from the past. You can find writing still on whiteboards and pictures still hanging on the wall. But it’s now under transformation for another purpose.

Rob Blevins is the Executive Director for the Discovery Center, which is leasing this space to help Springfield Public Schools parents who need somewhere for their children to go on days they will be virtually learning.

“We have also saved 40 spots in our program for Springfield Public Schools families, the faculty and staff there so as they figure out there home situations are going to need to be how they can accommodate that and how we can accommodate their needs,” said Blevins.

There are 14 classrooms with enough space for up to 280 kids a day.

“We will have a big TV for the instructor to use if there is something they need to dissect together, as a class that other people are struggling on or additional information on one of our programs that we are putting on,” said Blevins.

Blevins says he and his staff will be following safety protocols to make sure everyone remains healthy while at the center.

“This team that’s going to be doing this they have put in over 100 thousand hours in childcare, and we have come up with a lot of best practices when it comes to how long this solution needs to sit before it kills the virus,” said Blevins.

While the lease is for five months, Blevins says how long they stay open depends on when Springfield decides to go back to all in-person learning.

“It could potentially go into next summer, we just don’t know. Every time you think you know something, you don’t. I’s just kinda how it goes right now, so we aren’t counting any chickens right now,” said Blevins.

Students will be required to wear masks in the classroom. The cost is $125 per week, per child, but some scholarships are available.

