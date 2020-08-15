Advertisement

Dozens march around West Plains to raise awareness on human trafficking

Dozens march in West Plains over human trafficking.
Dozens march in West Plains over human trafficking.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of people marched the streets of West Plains on Saturday morning to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Organizers say its about saving adults and children of all ages, genders and races. The group walked from the aquatic park to downtown and then down Broadway Street holding signs.

Children joined their parents holding signs saying “I’m not for sale” and “Save the children.” Organizers say trafficking is happening everywhere, and marchers say now is the time to take a stand.

“We’re going to let people know in our community that we are not okay with it,” said organizer Jodi Purgason. “I mean there have been instances at our local Walmart, instances all over town where people have had some pretty weird things happen. Children go missing everywhere, and its something we really need to talk about.”

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Missouri had 233 reported cases of human trafficking in 2019.

