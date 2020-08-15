Advertisement

Guard shoots man in St. Louis after he was beaten in a mask confrontation

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis security guard who was beaten in a confrontation over face masks opened fire and wounded one of his attackers.

St. Louis Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after the guard told three men they couldn’t be inside a Shell gas station because they weren’t wearing masks. The city is requiring them to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The men eventually left but kept the door open and taunted the guard, police said.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

