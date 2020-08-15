Guard shoots man in St. Louis after he was beaten in a mask confrontation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis security guard who was beaten in a confrontation over face masks opened fire and wounded one of his attackers.

St. Louis Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after the guard told three men they couldn’t be inside a Shell gas station because they weren’t wearing masks. The city is requiring them to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The men eventually left but kept the door open and taunted the guard, police said.

