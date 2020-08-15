Advertisement

Local businessman deals with personal and office COVID battle

By Joe Hickman
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -You never know when the coronavirus will show up at your door.

“We had COVID go through this office,” said Joe LaTour, the Founder and President of LaTour Advisory Group, as he sat in the lobby of his business in south Springfield just off Republic Road.

LaTour’s 20 year-old financial planning business office was hit by COVID-19 last month affecting seven of his 10 employees.

Including him.

Everyone has now recovered but some of the employees were placed in quarantine and LaTour himself ended up in the hospital.

The 61 year-old married father-of-two who lives on a farm in Ava admits that he was one of those people who didn’t believe the virus was that big a deal.

“I was a skeptic because I saw the stats on the flu, how many died, how many people got it,” he said. “I saw all of that. I’d had the flu before. But when I got it (COVID) I stopped being a skeptic.”

The end of LaTour’s skepticism came when he had to make two trips to the emergency room, spend six days in the hospital and face a scary bout with double pneumonia.

LaTour credits the staff at Mercy with saving his life and described the worst part of his illness as the pain associated with just trying to breathe.

“My lungs were so sensitive to air I couldn’t take a breath in,” he recalled. “I was fearful for my life. The nurses and medical staff on floors 6A and 6B were exemplary. I’ve been sick before. I’ve been in Uganda laying in a pool of sweat having something I didn’t know what it was. But I have never had anything like this.”

COVID-19 affects everyone differently and the same was true at LaTour’s office. No one else was affected as severely as LaTour, not even his wife Darla.

“She only got a touch of it,” he said. “She had a scratchy throat and lost her sense of taste. Me? It put me down completely. So from person-to-person, it can be more severe and it manifests with different symptoms.”

That wide-ranging difference in outcomes from the illness is just one reason why many people don’t know what to believe when it comes to the seriousness of COVID-19.

“Are politicians using it for their own agenda? I would say yes,” LaTour said. “It’s being, like everything else, politicized. But I would say it’s a very real thing to be reckoned with and people need to use common sense.”

LaTour certainly has a different perspective on the virus now and on Friday another bit of perspective was offered with the national death toll in the U.S. crossed the 168,000 mark, which just so happens to coincide with the population of Springfield, Missouri.

“It equates to wiping every resident of Springfield out so that’s pretty staggering,” said Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department Director Clay Goddard when asked about the coincidence at a news conference. “It’s a very very sobering image of the devastation that this disease has brought on our nation.”

