Multiple vehicle crash closes I-44 west of Springfield early Saturday morning

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m. Saturday along Interstate 44 just east of the Chestnut Expressway ramps.

Deputies said a semi truck ran into a pickup truck in the westbound lanes of I-44. Then, a second semi swerved to avoid the crash and jack-knifed into the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a Springfield-area hospital. The drivers of the semi trucks are expected to be okay.

The crash shut-down both directions of the interstate for a period of time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.