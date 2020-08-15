Advertisement

Multiple vehicle crash closes I-44 west of Springfield early Saturday morning

Multiple vehicle crash along I-44 just west of Springfield.
Multiple vehicle crash along I-44 just west of Springfield.(KY3 News)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m. Saturday along Interstate 44 just east of the Chestnut Expressway ramps.

Deputies said a semi truck ran into a pickup truck in the westbound lanes of I-44. Then, a second semi swerved to avoid the crash and jack-knifed into the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a Springfield-area hospital. The drivers of the semi trucks are expected to be okay.

The crash shut-down both directions of the interstate for a period of time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

