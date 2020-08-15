PHOTOS: Drury University hosts socially-distanced graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University held socially-distanced graduation ceremonies on Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15.

The ceremonies were postponed from their usual May timeframe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremonies were markedly different than in the past, with distanced seating for the graduates on the floor of the O’Reilly Family Event Center, limited and distanced seating for guests in the stands, and everyone wearing masks.

“We gather this morning with a spirit of great joy in celebration of this graduating class,” said Dr. Peter Browning, Drury chaplain, in the opening prayer on Saturday. “In a time of anxiety and fear in the face of the pandemic, we come together to affirm the power of hope. These candidates for graduation represent great hope for our future and we are deeply grateful.”

Nearly 500 graduates earned degrees across all Drury programs this spring and summer.

