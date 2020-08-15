Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces new COVID-19 death, nine since July

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced the county’s 17th death from COVID-19.

The patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and lived in Greene County, according to the health department.

Health officials have announced six COVID-19 deaths in August and nine since July.

As of Saturday, Greene County has reported 1,897 cases of COVID-19, including 815 active cases and 1,065 recoveries.

