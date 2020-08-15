Advertisement

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.
President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

Trump’s executive order said there is “credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

It remains unclear what the TikTok orders mean for the app’s 100 million U.S. users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos. Trump on Friday also ordered ByteDance to divest itself of “any data obtained or derived” from TikTok users in the U.S.

Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s earlier TikTok and WeChat orders Thursday, telling reporters he was exercising his emergency authority under a 1977 law enabling the president to regulate international commerce to address unusual threats.

“The administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber threats and these apps collect significant amounts of private data on users,” said McEnany, adding that the Chinese government can access and use such data.

TikTok said it spent nearly a year trying to engage in “good faith” with the U.S. government to address these concerns.

“What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” the company’s statement said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Plains football holds practice for parents and addresses questions ahead of season

Updated: 6 minutes ago
West Plains football answers parents' questions ahead of season at scrimmage.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

Sports

Blues strike late for overtime, but drop second straight to Canucks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime Friday night to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the defending champion St. Louis Blues and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

Local

Discovery Center starting center to help Springfield parents with upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christine Morton
The Discovery Center is rushing to turn an old college building on Sunshine Street into a learning center for Springfield students.

Latest News

Local

Judge denies request for TRO on Branson’s face covering ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland and Joey Schneider
A Taney County judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Branson’s face covering ordinance.

Local

City of Morrisville, Mo. under boil order after water main break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Morrisville, Missouri is under a boil order until further notice after a water main break late Friday afternoon.

National

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

News

Virus infection rates up in Taney County, other rural Missouri counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus infections increased at a higher rate in several rural Missouri counties over the past two weeks compared to the state’s major metropolitan areas.

News

Local businessman deals with personal and office COVID battle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
He once thought the coronavirus was no worse than the flu but a local businessman is now wanting to get the word out that COVID-19 is serious business.