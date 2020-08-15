Advertisement

West Plains football holds practice for parents and addresses questions ahead of season

The season kicks-off in two weeks
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Two weeks from tonight - Friday night football kicks off across the Ozarks.

West Plains held a practice and scrimmage in front of parents Friday night as the Zizzers prepare for their 2020 season. 

For some parents, Friday was their first chance to see their child practice.

But aside from practice, Friday was also about answering parents’ questions; like how many people can attend home games, how they’ll get tickets and if they’ll be able to follow the Zizzers for road games.

“We’re definitely ready. We’re focused. We’re ready. We’re hungry for it,” Junior offensive lineman Jaylon James told KY3.

“We want to play, sophomore Heston Miller said. I’d feel really bad for the seniors if they miss their season. We’re willing to do anything to play.”

Players are excited about the season after a summer of strange workouts.  

“It’s been different. It’s something were not used to, James added. We’re not used to this environment. We’re used to going in and grinding and like working hard and stuff. But now we have temperature check and making sure everyone is okay.”

More responsibility was put on the players to stay healthy. 

“It’s just the trust the coaches have in us and we trust all of our teammates to be safe and protect ourselves so we can have our season and play our games,” Miller explained.

Big questions still remain though - one of the biggest is how many fans can root on the Zizzers?

“As of right now, we’re kind of thinking half capacity with our health department,” Head Coach Matt Perkins told KY3.

That would mean around 1,300 people at Zizzer home games. 

Fans will get vouchers for home games and separate vouchers for away games.  

The number will be limited and upperclassmen and their families will have first dibs on the vouchers.

Parents understand getting to every game might not be possible. 

“Enjoy every minute of getting to watch but we’re also just happy for them to get to play, even if we’re not there,” Quanna Hafer said.

“Even if we aren’t here physically, I hope the boys know that if we have to stay home when they’re away, or even if they’re at home, we’re watching and we’re with them, Amy Jackson said. That’s important. I hope they can feel that. It’s a little bit different but we’re all still there rooting them on.”

West Plains will play at Glenwood to kick off the season in two weeks. 

The first home game here will be the following week against Hillcrest. 

