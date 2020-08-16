Brown Booby, a tropical seabird, spotted along Current River in Ripley County, Mo.

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KY3) - A tropical bird hundreds of miles from home seems to be right at home here in the Ozarks.

“I think one-of-a-kind often gets over used, but this is truly a one-of-a-kind nature experience,” Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation told KY3.

Last Saturday, Debbie Orosz was out on the Current River in Doniphan when she spotted a bird with its webbed feet, wrapped around a tree branch.

“It was the feet. Very odd feet, Orosz said. That’s why I thought, is this like a bird or is it a duck? I didn’t know.”

The bird wasn't as interested in humans.

“I started taking pictures of it and observing it and watching it for a little bit. I kept getting closer and closer and it wouldn’t move, she added. It was just like hanging out, watching everybody...the floaters and boaters going by. Just chilling on the river.”

Orosz didn't know she was capturing history.

“This is the first documented time a Brown Booby has ever been seen in Missouri,” Skalicky exclaimed.

“I mean this bird is a bird of the oceans. It’s found in the Atlantic, it’s found in the Pacific, it’s found in the Indian Ocean. None of those places are near the Current River in Missouri,” Skalicky explained.

Experts can't say for sure how the tropical bird ended up on the river.

“One theory is because of recent storms, it could have been blown here from it’s normal ocean habitat. That has happened on occasion from various parts of the country,” Skalicky told KY3.

But Orosz and birders flocking to the river are thankful the bird made a stop so close to home.

“So happy to be able to spot something to bring this joy to those who have the love of nature and birds,” Orosz said.

Orosz says the bird was last spotted on Thursday.

Experts believe it's eating fish and surviving well.

It’s unclear how long the bird will stay.

