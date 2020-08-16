Advertisement

Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo listens to a question from the media where he discussed police reforms, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo listens to a question from the media where he discussed police reforms, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.

Chief Medaria Arradondo says demonstrators marched to the 5th Precinct on Saturday night and vandalized the exterior of the building.

Arradondo says protesters also targeted officers with “commercial grade fireworks.”

In a statement, the chief says “This unlawful and senseless behavior will not be tolerated.”

He says those who hijack peaceful protests “will be prosecuted to the full extent lawfully.”

The 5th Precinct saw rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Protesters burned down the 3rd Precinct building.

