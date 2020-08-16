Advertisement

Experts explain warning signs for kids struggling with mental illness, how parents can help

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on our mental health. As kids get ready to go back to school for the first time in months, they could be feeling anxious and depressed.

Stephanie Appleby, the executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, says for some kids, this could be the first time feeling this way.

“Puberty and all that hits, right, so that’s a confusing time for that age group anyways,” Appleby says. “But I think that these kiddos that are dealing with these thoughts, I mean, it’s very important that as parents, we pay attention.”

She says parents need to pay attention to potential warning signs that their kids are struggling with their mental health.

“Expressing that they’re hopeless, that they’re feeling like they’re a burden, things like that that you haven’t normally seen,” Appleby says. “And then non-verbal ways too that they’re communicating, maybe by giving away things that have been important to them before.”

These red flags are signs they need to get help. Burrell Behavioral Health’s director of school-based services, Amy Hill, says there’s a stigma around getting help for mental illness, but it should be treated the same way it would if it was a physical illness that needed to be treated.

“Our body is one,” Hill says. “If we can start thinking about some of our mental health symptoms the same way we would our physical health symptoms, and recognize that we would seek treatment, and help if we’ve gone a few days, several days, without feeling well and that’s exactly what we want you to do with mental health.”

Burrell offers resources for people struggling, including a 24-hour crisis line. NAMI says if it’s a true crisis, you should go to the emergency room.

“If your child is expressing that they want to die, or that they’re thinking about killing themselves, or that they’re looking for means to end their life, I would immediately take them to the emergency room,” Appleby says.

However, she says if you do go to the emergency room, you need to talk to you child about what the experience will be like. She says they could be put in a room alone and have their things taken from them, but it’s meant to protect them. Most importantly, she says to remind your child this isn’t a punishment.

“It’s really important to prepare them and then afterwards give them praise for asking for help or reaching out,” Appleby says. “What we don’t wanna do is discourage them from ever reaching out again and making it seem like a bad, shameful situation.”

Burrell’s 24-hour crisis help line is 1-800-494-7355.

The 24-hour number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.

