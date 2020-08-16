Advertisement

Five charged, court documents reveal new findings from police raid at Branson motel

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly one week ago, Branson police arrested six people while conducting a search warrant, which led to officers recovering drugs and further investigating counterfeit money operations.

Branson officers responded to the Metropolitan Motel, located at 300 Schaefer Dr., around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, August 9, patrolling the area for several along with a SWAT team.

Six people were taken into custody, but only five face felony charges. Jason Wanagel, Michael Powell, Robert Clark, Cullin Styes and Dallas Kuhl were all charged.

Officers searched multiple rooms and cars at the hotel. Police then discovered an assortment of drugs, guns and even ink, paper and a printer used to make counterfeit money.

Court documents show the drugs included methamphetamine, LSD, THC concentrate, marijuana and a black tar-like substance. Authorities also found several pills, syringes and digital scales.

Wanagel is listed as the property manager of the motel. In his living quarters, police found $800 in cash, drugs, a ruffle and a stolen pistol.

Documents show he admitted to distributing methamphetamine on property and renting rooms “off the books” or “under the table” to people he knew were involved in criminal activity.

Police forced their way into Powell’s room, the one responsible for counterfeiting money. They found five $20 bills in the toilet in an “apparent attempt” to destroy the evidence. That’s also where the printer, ink and a paper with similar to texture to actual currency was located.

The rest had various drugs and drug paraphernalia in their rooms. Branson Police say proactive enforcement efforts led to the search. Each person is facing multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, counterfeiting, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

All five are in custody at the Taney County Jail and awaiting hearings later this month.

The case is still under investigation. City officials say that investigation aligns with city efforts to hold motel management accountable for safe lodging.

