Greene County deputies searching for man who stole vehicle, and took off

By Sara Forhetz
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are searching for a man who stole a vehicle and took off Saturday evening.

Deputies say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7:30p.m. Saturday, and the driver and passenger sped away. They then parked the car on a side street and took off on foot.

A highway patrol helicopter spotted the car on Eldon, just south of Division, near West Bypass, a short time later.

Deputies caught the passenger on foot, but the driver ran away and is still on the run.

Deputies say they do know who they are looking for, and don’t think there is any elevated risk to the public.

