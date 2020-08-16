Hy-Vee pharmacies set to offer drive-thru flu vaccine option

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s not flu season yet, but pharmacies in the Ozarks are already preparing.

Hy-Vee stores across the country, including its Springfield location on Battlefield and Kansas Expressway, are stocked with the vaccine and ready. Starting Monday, August 17, Hy-Vee will begin offering a drive-up flu vaccines option.

Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee’s PR Director, explained the drive-thru option was an idea they’ve had for a while and decided to push forward due to the pandemic. Hy-Vee pharmacy is providing the vaccine which started being administered earlier than years past due to the heightened safety measures of 2020.

Gayman said the drive-thru flu vaccine would act as a secondary choice for those who are not comfortable going into the store due to COVID-19, and for those who just want a quicker option

“It made sense to go ahead and put those pieces in place to make this happen this year. Knowing that people were going to be looking for another alternative to going inside a business or pharmacy, to do this and hopefully preventing people from not getting the flu shot.”

In addition to this drive-thru option, they’re still offering in-person vaccinations, and they’re also providing other social-distance pharmacy pick-up options. Gayman said they wanted to meet the needs of everyone.

Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered Monday, Aug. 17- Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week:

Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations. Patients receiving a vaccination via a drive-up option need to wear a face covering.

A waiver will also have to be completed before the vaccine is administered, which you can do in advance by filling it out here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.