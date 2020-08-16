Missouri children’s hospitals to receive $48 million in COVID-19 aid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $48 million in coronavirus relief funding to children’s hospitals in Missouri.

The funding will help hospitals stay open and acquire additional PPE to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

“Children’s hospitals are an important part of our state and nation’s coronavirus response efforts,” said Blunt in a statement. “But many of them, like other health care providers and hospitals, are in a difficult financial position after having to suspend non-emergency surgeries and purchase new equipment like PPE. This funding will help ensure children’s hospitals are able to continue providing high quality, specialized care. As Congress works toward the next coronavirus relief package, I will continue prioritizing relief for hospitals and providers so they have what they need to serve patients, save lives, and respond to this pandemic.”

Children’s hospitals across the state are located in Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, St. Joseph, Joplin and Columbia.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.