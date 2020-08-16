Advertisement

Missouri children’s hospitals to receive $48 million in COVID-19 aid

Stack of $100s
Stack of $100s(KWQC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $48 million in coronavirus relief funding to children’s hospitals in Missouri.

The funding will help hospitals stay open and acquire additional PPE to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

“Children’s hospitals are an important part of our state and nation’s coronavirus response efforts,” said Blunt in a statement. “But many of them, like other health care providers and hospitals, are in a difficult financial position after having to suspend non-emergency surgeries and purchase new equipment like PPE. This funding will help ensure children’s hospitals are able to continue providing high quality, specialized care. As Congress works toward the next coronavirus relief package, I will continue prioritizing relief for hospitals and providers so they have what they need to serve patients, save lives, and respond to this pandemic.”

Children’s hospitals across the state are located in Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, St. Joseph, Joplin and Columbia.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nixa's annual back-to-school bash helps 700 students in need

Updated: moments ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

Nixa’s annual back-to-school bash helps 700 students in need

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Nixa Public Schools held its fourth annual back to school bash but this years looked different than previous ones. The event today gave students in need from all grades a new backpack, some school supplies, a hygiene kit, and even a new pair of shoes.

Local

1.8 million masks being sent to Missouri schools, Gov. Parson says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri schools will receive 1.8 million cloth masks from the state ahead of the new school year, Gov. Parson announced Saturday.

Sports

THEY’RE BACK! Cardinals sweep doubleheader with White Sox in return from coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Cardinals sweep a doubleheader Saturday with the Chicago White Sox after their long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News

News

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago White Sox (August 15)

Updated: 3 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals sweep the Chicago White Sox in a doubleheader in return from coronavirus outbreak.

News

Guard shoots man in St. Louis after he was beaten in a mask confrontation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A St. Louis security guard who was beaten in a confrontation over face masks opened fire and wounded one of his attackers.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cool, refreshing night ahead for the Ozarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Any isolated evening showers or storms will quickly dissipate, and skies will become mainly clear across the Ozarks tonight. Some north winds behind a cold front that swept through the area will range from around 5 to 10 mph and much less humidity will filter into the area. Lows will drop down into the low to mid-60′s in most spots.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,127 cases; Arkansas adds 851 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Dozens march around West Plains to raise awareness on human trafficking

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dozens of people marched the streets of West Plains on Saturday morning to raise awareness about human trafficking.

News

PHOTOS: Drury University hosts socially-distanced graduation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Drury University held socially-distanced graduation ceremonies on Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15.