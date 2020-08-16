Advertisement

Missouri opens three temporary license offices Monday, including one in Springfield

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Revenue announces three temporary license offices will open Monday, August 17, in Missouri, including one in Springfield.

Temporary license offices will also open in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The Missouri DOR says these temporary license offices will better serve Missourians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The offices can help with services like motor vehicle titling, registration transactions and driver license transactions, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

All three temporary locations will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Here are the locations for the temporary license offices:

SPRINGFIELD

Landers State Office Building

149 Park Central Sq., Ste. 244

Springfield, MO 65806

KANSAS CITY

Joseph P. Teasdale State Office Building

8800 East 63rd St., Ste. B05

Raytown, MO 64133

ST. LOUIS

South Service Center

7545 South Lindbergh Blvd., Ste. 130

Mehlville, MO 63125

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

