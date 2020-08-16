Missouri opens three temporary license offices Monday, including one in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Revenue announces three temporary license offices will open Monday, August 17, in Missouri, including one in Springfield.
Temporary license offices will also open in St. Louis and Kansas City.
The Missouri DOR says these temporary license offices will better serve Missourians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The offices can help with services like motor vehicle titling, registration transactions and driver license transactions, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.
All three temporary locations will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Here are the locations for the temporary license offices:
SPRINGFIELD
Landers State Office Building
149 Park Central Sq., Ste. 244
Springfield, MO 65806
KANSAS CITY
Joseph P. Teasdale State Office Building
8800 East 63rd St., Ste. B05
Raytown, MO 64133
ST. LOUIS
South Service Center
7545 South Lindbergh Blvd., Ste. 130
Mehlville, MO 63125
