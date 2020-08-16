Nixa’s annual back-to-school bash helps 700 students in need

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa Public Schools held its fourth annual back-to-school bash, but this year’s event looked different than previous ones.

Organizers provided several items to children from all grades in need, including new backpacks, some school supplies, hygiene kits, and even a new pair of shoes.

For Nixa parent Lauren Kramer, this is her first year attending the event, but she says she’s thankful it’s being offered for her son.

“He’s signed up for the virtual learning, so I wasn’t sure if he would even qualify for a lot of this stuff. But it definitely helps, especially with like the shoes and things that you wouldn’t consider back-to-school,” Kramer says.

Masks were required inside and everyone had their temperatures taken at the door. Volunteers handed out the supplies to families to limit how many people touched everything.

“I’m really impressed with the way it’s organized. Everybody’s spaced out and it seems like they’re able to accommodate everybody who is needing anything,” Kramer says.

This year, a record number of families signed up for the back-to-school bash. Normally, they expect around 400 students. This year, that number was closer to 700.

“Everybody’s kinda going through their own sense of struggle or their own challenges that they’re having to deal with, so this is just another opportunity for us to give back to the community,” Daniel Ortega, communications specialist at Nixa schools, says. “There’s no restriction on the people that come here. This is anyone that needs a little extra help.”

Both the district and parents at the event say the increased need for help is because of impacts from COVID-19.

“So many families were out of work or work’s been cut back, and I think events like this are a huge help,” Kramer says.

“COVID has created additional expenses,” Ortega says. “You know, we’re here to take a little bit of that weight off their shoulders.”

If you weren’t able to attend the back-to-school bash, Ortega says you can contact your school administrator and they’ll find a way to get you the resources and supplies needed.

