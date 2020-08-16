Person breaks into Rocky Mount, Mo. fire station, steals equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A person broke into the Rocky Mount, Missouri fire station in Miller County and stole equipment from the station, according to fire officials.

The Rocky Mount Fire District says several pieces of equipment were stolen, including:

-Two Stihl Chain Saws

-Two Stihl Leaf Blowers

-One Cutters Edge Vent Saw

-One Scott Self Contained Breathing Apparatus

Fire crews are taking inventory to see what additional equipment may be missing. Equipment was stolen from the fire station on Z Highway.

If you have any information, contact the Rocky Mount Fire District or Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.