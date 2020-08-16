Advertisement

Protesters demand fair medical treatment for Greene County inmates

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday outside the Greene County Jail, holding their signs high and protesting for the rights of the inmates.

“They have rights too. They are already paying their debts to society for the crimes they caused, so they don’t have to be treated like they’re unhuman,” said organizer Larry Flenoid II.

Felnoid said, regardless if a person is in jail or not, they should receive proper medical or dental treatment, especially during a pandemic.

Cecelia Hayes talks to her husband, inmate Percy Hayes almost everyday. She said when he contracted the coronavirus, she was left in the dark.

“The cops, the jail, no one would tell me anything about him,” said Cecelia Hayes.

She was video chatting with Hayes during the protest.

“They gave us tylenol and benadryl for a couple of days, then they stopped it all together,” said Greene County Jail inmate, Percy Hayes.

Another protester, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was recently in jail and still keeps in contact with other inmates. She is concerned the coronavirus jail officials aren’t taking seriously the situation seriously, especially based on other conditions that inmates have.

”She was in recovery for breast cancer. She’s noticed lumps and it’s been over month. And she hasn’t gotten it checked on. One woman has MRSA under her arms. She only gets to wash clothes once a week. They won’t allow bandages. She can’t bandage it,” said an anonymous protester.

On August 12, the Greene County Jail reported 83 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.

We reached out to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, but they declined to comment on Saturday’s protest.

