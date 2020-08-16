Advertisement

Texas police say 3 officers shot, but in stable condition

Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.
Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say three officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call Sunday at a residence when they were shot.

One person was barricaded inside the home.

Police say the officers are in stable condition at a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sent his condolences to the injured officers and is seeking justice to those involved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vote expected Monday on possible mask order for the city of Ozark

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
City leaders in Ozark are expected to vote on a city-wide masking ordinance on Monday, one week since deciding to delay the vote.

Sports

Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight roadie

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR's most popular driver, the son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, also won on road courses at Charlotte and at Watkins Glen last year. He got a tougher challenge than many expected down the stretch in his latest roadie.

National

Mayor defends Chicago police after clash with protesters

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is praising police for “fairly quickly” settling weekend protests that devolved into violent skirmishes.

Sports

Chiefs press on with padded practices, but injuries mounting

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Injuries are beginning to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs just three days into padded practices at training camp.

National Politics

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

Latest News

News

Two die from plane crash near Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A plane crashed Sunday near the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach.

News

Two die from plane crash near Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
KY3 News at 5.

News

Experts explain warning signs for kids struggling with mental illness, how parents can help

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The pandemic has put a strain on our mental health but as kids get ready to go back to school for the first time in months, they could be feeling anxious and depressed. The executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Stephanie Appleby, says for some kids, this could be the first time feeling this way.

National

Portland police declare riot, use smoke to clear crowd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot was declared in Oregon’s biggest city as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in Portland.

National

5 people wounded in shooting at flea market in San Antonio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in San Antonio say at least five people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting at a flea market.