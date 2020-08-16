Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol searches for 3 Lockwood, Mo. boys missing since August 7

The Missouri Highway Patrol says they've been missing since Aug. 7.
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The search is on for 3 teenage boys who have been missing for nine days from Lockwood, Missouri.

According to the missing persons report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Landon Flores, 15, Caden Mabary, 15, and Tyler Mabary, 16, have been missing since Friday, August 7.

The family says the boys do not own a car, and they are believed to be in the Springfield area.

If you know anything about where they could be, you’re asked to call the Missouri Highway Patrol.

