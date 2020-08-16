Advertisement

Three hurt after boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks near Point Randall Resort

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Three people are hurt after a boat explosion Sunday near Point Randall Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was completely submerged. It happened at a gas dock near Port Randall at the 1.8 mile mark.

While the boat was filled with fuel, the engine of a cruiser started, causing the boat to explode.

Tow Boat US responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

