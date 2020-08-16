Advertisement

Two die from plane crash near Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach

Two die after a plane crash in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Two die after a plane crash in Osage Beach, Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died from an afternoon plane crash near the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach.

Two people were on board the plane the crash and pronounced deceased, according to a news release from the city of Osage Beach. Officials have withheld the names of victims pending family notification.

Authorities first learned of the plane crash around 1:30 p.m. near Sleepy Hollow Road.

Emergency Services are still on scene as this is an ongoing investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been contacted and once on scene will take over the scene and investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

