Advertisement

Arkansas reports drop in cases of COVID-19; testing drops too

Gov. Hutchinson addressed the state Monday afternoon in Little Rock.
Gov. Hutchinson addressed the state Monday afternoon in Little Rock.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson again says he’s encouraged by recent declines in cases of COVID-19.

He addressed the state Monday afternoon in Little Rock.

Health leaders reported 412 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 53,077. The state reported an additional four deaths Monday.

Dr. Deborah Birx visited Arkansas and met with the state’s governor and health officials about their response to the pandemic. She stressed the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing, and raised concerns about social gatherings helping the virus spread. Arkansas’ public schools are set to resume classes next week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Arkansas College taking coronavirus precautions this semester

Updated: 39 minutes ago
It's back to the classroom for students at North Arkansas College in Harrison. But COVID-19 is making things anything but normal for students and staff.

News

Trump’s top coronavirus adviser says parties fueling spread during visit to Arkansas

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus adviser on Monday said families and friends holding parties is helping fuel the virus’ spread as she visited Arkansas.

News

Cardinals option RHP Roel Ramírez to training site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Cardinals optioned right-hander Roel Ramírez to their alternate training site Monday, a day after he surrendered four consecutive homers in his major league debut.

News

Chiefs defensive line adding quality, underappreciated depth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs are taking their first day off of training camp Tuesday,

Latest News

News

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Bridge collapses with semi crossing it in central Missouri

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The bridge along Osage County Road crosses over the Maries River.

News

Environmentalists criticize EPA over Missouri Ameren plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some St. Louis-area environmental watchdogs are criticizing a federal agency’s proposal to declare that Missouri’s largest coal-fired power plant meets a key air quality standard.

News

Missouri judge finds GOP redistricting measure misleading

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Attorney General Jay Ashcroft, who represented the Legislature and secretary of state, can appeal the ruling.

News

Plane crashes into Lake of the Ozarks early Monday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
This was the second plane crash at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Authorities search for Lebanon, Mo. man reported missing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Chandler Beshears, 28, disappeared from 25466 North State Highway 5 in Lebanon around 2:30 a.m. on August 15.

News

Police seize a pound of heroin during arrest in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
This case is actively being investigated by SPD and as part of a Career Criminal Task Force (CCTF) case in conjunction with FBI.