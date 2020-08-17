Arkansas reports drop in cases of COVID-19; testing drops too

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson again says he’s encouraged by recent declines in cases of COVID-19.

He addressed the state Monday afternoon in Little Rock.

Health leaders reported 412 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 53,077. The state reported an additional four deaths Monday.

Dr. Deborah Birx visited Arkansas and met with the state’s governor and health officials about their response to the pandemic. She stressed the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing, and raised concerns about social gatherings helping the virus spread. Arkansas’ public schools are set to resume classes next week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.