Cardinals option RHP Roel Ramírez to training site

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Roel Ramirez heads to the dugout after giving up four home runs in a row to the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Chicago. Manager Mike Shildt, (8) and catcher Andrew Knizner wait on the mound for reliever Seth Elledge. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) —

The St. Louis Cardinals optioned right-hander Roel Ramírez to their alternate training site Monday, a day after he surrendered four consecutive homers in his major league debut.

The 25-year-old Ramírez will remain with the team in Chicago on its taxi squad. He yielded consecutive drives by Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez in the fifth inning of the Cardinals' 7-2 loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

Right-hander Nabil Crismatt was promoted from the team's training site in Springfield, Missouri. St. Louis also announced that right-hander Jake Woodford will serve as the 29th man for its doubleheader against the Cubs on Monday.

Crismatt, 25, is looking for his big league debut. He could become the first Colombia native to pitch for the Cardinals in franchise history and the 11th all-time in Major League Baseball.

