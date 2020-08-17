Clarification on proposed Christian Co. real estate tax increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is some concern in Christian County over a proposed real estate tax increase. KY3 received clarification on how much this could cost homeowners.

Nobody likes to hear those two words: tax increase. But the one proposed in Christian County is not as much as first thought. Some posted on social media, fearing real estate taxes will be increasing by 22% if it passes. But it’s not a flat increase.

KY3 reached out to the Christian County Commission to find out how much folks could expect to pay if the increase is approved, and here is what we found out:

The increase would be 22%, but only on an existing 5 cent levy.

The example KY3 was given is on a $100,000 house. If the taxes are raised according to this proposal, the increase in taxes would be $2.35 per year. So while the taxes may go up, it would be a smaller amount than some people fear.

If you’d like to learn more about this proposed tax increase, there is a public hearing for it this Thursday at 9 a.m. at the historic Christian County Courthouse.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.