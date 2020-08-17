Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens enact COVID precautions for in-store flu shots

Extra safety measures are in place
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The two largest drugstore chains in the United States are putting in place coronavirus precautions for flu shots.

USA Today reports that CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms and wear face shields for the first time while giving the vaccinations.

Both chains are now offering the seasonal flu shot with the precautionary measures as they expect an increase in demand.

For their part, patients will need to wear a mask, schedule an appointment and fill out online paperwork ahead of time.

The precautions come amid concerns about the overlap of the pandemic with the seasonal flu season, which typically begins to ramp up in October and peaks between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

