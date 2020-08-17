ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Authorities search for Lebanon, Mo. man reported missing

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Lebanon Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man reported missing.

Chandler Beshears, 28, disappeared from 25466 North State Highway 5 in Lebanon around 2:30 a.m. on August 15.

Beshears lives at a care facility. He left the facility without supervision and medicine. Beshears is under guardianship and does not have the mental capability to make sound decisions.

If you see him, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lebanon Police Department at (417) 532-3131.

