Evangel University undergraduate students tested for COVID-19 as they arrive for move-in day

They will be using a new FDA approve saliva test for each of their students.
Evangel University will require all students to do a COVID test as part of their move-in.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Monday is move-in day at Evangel University for new students. And they will receive their first test of the year once they arrive.

Part of incoming students’ check-in will be a saliva test for COVID-19. Each student will be required to spit into a tube and a lab will pool process those samples in groups of five. If one comes up positive they will test that pool individually.

This test was approved by the FDA last week.

An email was sent out to all the families of incoming students letting them know about this added safety measure, and for the most part, parents have been on board.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive.,” Dr Michael Kolstad, Vie President for Evangel University Advancement says. “We’ve had a couple of them express concern. We’re doing the best we can to help them understand what the test is. Some of the concern has been what they thought was the invasive swab in the nose. And we’ve said no it’s not that. It’s a very simple test.”

And while the pandemic has stopped a lot of travel-- the student body coming back to this campus looks incredibly diverse.

Monday the campus will see students from 45 states and 21 foreign countries, ranging from Argentina to the United Kingdom — as well as The Bahamas, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guyana, Hong Kong, Italy, Kenya, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, and Tanzania.

If a student does test positive for the coronavirus Evangel says they have isolation rooms on campus. There are students being assigned as a student support service to help any student in one of those isolation rooms with academic and social support in a safe way, like delivering food and checking in on those students.

The results from the testing will be delivered within 48 hours. Many students include athletes have already taken the test because they’ve arrived early. Evangel said as of Friday, they did not have those results back yet.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

