Greene County Jail administrators report new cases of COVID-19 inside the jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Jail administrators report an additional 12 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 after widespread testing in the jail.

A total of 90 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Another 31 staff members have tested positive. Three of those staffers have recovered.

The jail began testing after three inmates tested positive at a Missouri prison, transported from the Greene County Jail. A fourth inmate then tested positive. Jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and inmates must wear masks inside the facility.

