Advertisement

Kansas City mayor spot checks social distancing at bars

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, center, walks among protesters Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo., during a unity march to protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, center, walks among protesters Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo., during a unity march to protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

The mayor of Missouri’s largest city has been getting plenty of messages about people not following social distancing guidelines at bars, so he decided to check for himself.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told the Kansas City Star that on Saturday night, he spent two hours dropping by or looking into eight businesses in the city. His decision to spot check came after a video circulated online showing more than 100 people — most without masks — at an event in the Power & Light District.

The Democratic mayor publicized his personal cellphone number and he's received several messages about people ignoring guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He decided to check out establishments in various neighborhoods of the city: Midtown-Westport, Country Club Plaza and the 18th and Vine Jazz District, where he lives.

Across Missouri, the state health department has reported 67,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,367 deaths since the pandemic began. To try and slow the spread, an emergency order in Kansas City requires masks in all indoor public spaces where people can't be six feet apart, and the order extends additional restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Lucas told the Star that most businesses were trying to follow public health guidance. He found "one bad actor," another that did an "outstanding" job following protocols, and most somewhere in the middle.

"There was one establishment I went to that appeared to be following absolutely no protections in the slightest," said Lucas, who did not name the business.

He said he might revisit the idea of imposing an outdoor mask order to curb the spread of the virus among large outdoor crowds.

COVID-19 KITS

Students arriving at the University of Missouri campus in Columbia will each get a free package of items to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Columbia Missourian reported that volunteers put together 50,000 kits for students, faculty and staff.

Volunteers worked to make 50,000 renewal kits for students, faculty and staff.

"Just some things to get the campus used to and comfortable with using these items and creating a culture of mask wearing," said Dale Sanders, director of MU stores.

Each kit includes two masks, hand sanitizer, wipes and literature about COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police seize a pound of heroin meant for the streets of Springfield

Updated: seconds ago
This case is actively being investigated by SPD and as part of a Career Criminal Task Force (CCTF) case in conjunction with FBI.

News

Police say father kills child in attack in Bolivar, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

LIVE LIFE WELL: Two things to help your kids adapt to new pandemic school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Live, Life, Well, we're looking at ways to get your kids ready for all the changes they'll see this school year.

News

Live, Life, Well: Helping your kids adapt to the new school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's how to help your kids adapt to the new school year.

Latest News

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Pickled Sandwich Slaw

Updated: 2 hours ago
Try this zesty recipe with your favorite garden vegetables.

News

Evangel University undergraduate students tested for COVID-19 as they arrive for move-in day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Evangel University students will take a COVID-19 test as part of their move-in.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today could be the hottest of the week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

Sports

SCHENN-SATIONAL! Blues get first win of playoffs behind Schenn’s OT goal

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brayden Schenn scored 15:06 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

News

Springfield neighborhood taking steps to get drivers to slow down

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
It may not be a unique issue to Springfield or even the Woodland Heights neighborhood, but people living in the area have a message for drivers -- slow down.

News

Swimply makes its way to the Ozarks; app allows users to rent their pools out

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
It's like Airbnb but instead of renting out a place to stay it's a place where you can swim.