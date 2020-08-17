LIVE LIFE WELL: Two things to help your kids adapt to new pandemic school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several school districts in the Ozarks start school one week from today.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at ways to get your kids ready for all the changes they’ll see this school year. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker says you should first talk to them about what will be new this year. And, then continued communication will be key with more changes possible down the road.

“It may not be ideal. You can adapt and the more you embrace the fact you can adapt, you can be flexible, the better off your kids are going to be. That’s a really important thing,” noted Baker.

Dr. Baker also says parents should keep their own emotions in check and be patient with grumpy kids. The kids may be missing their friends and their usual activities may be cancelled. If your kids are down or frustrated, they may need a hug or some other way to calm down.

Dr. Baker has a podcast. You can find her back to school episode on the Good Dads website.

